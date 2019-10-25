Chief secretary: In-depth study to allow former juvenile delinquents to serve in govt sector

Chief secretary Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Bakar said the proposal to allow former juvenile delinquents to serve in the public service sector needs to be studied, including the necessary amendments to the law. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 25 — The proposal to allow former juvenile delinquents to serve in the public service sector needs to be studied, including the necessary amendments to the law, said Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Dr Ismail Bakar.

He said, under present laws and regulations, former inmates and juvenile delinquents are not allowed to serve in the public service sector.

“That is why we have to study first. Just wait,” he said when commenting on the call by Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman that the government sector gives former juvenile delinquents a second chance.

Ismail who was speaking to reporters after launching the “Avoid Single-Use Plastic Use” Campaign, Putrajaya-level here today said a committee will conduct an in-depth study on the amendments to the necessary laws.

“We will look at the magnitude... the numbers involved, the laws, and other aspects,” he said.

Syed Saddiq was reported to have said that Ismail will make the necessary amendments to allow former juvenile delinquents to work in the civil service.

On the programme today, Ismail said the campaign at the farmers’ market here was to encourage consumers to make multiple use of plastics and to bring their own plastic bags.

In his speech, Ismail said one way to reduce plastic use was by planning one’s shopping.

“If you want to stop plastic use, first of all, plan your shopping so that we can be sure to bring enough bags. Also, practise using the brown bags to carry your purchases.

The Avoid Single-Use Plastic Campaign is the brainchild of the Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (MESTECC) in line with the Roadmap Towards Zero Single-Use Plastics 2018-2030.

The plan comprises efforts to curb single-use plastics as part of the country’s development towards a cleaner and healthier environment. — Bernama