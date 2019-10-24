Number of flood victims in Penang drops to 104 as at 4am

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Oct 24 ― A total of 104 flood victims from 33 families in Bukit Mertajam, here, are still being housed at two temporary relief centres (PPS) as of 4am today.

State Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said the number of flood victims as of 4am today has dropped slightly compared to yesterday afternoon with 110 people from 35 families were sheltered at the PPS.

“A total of 73 people from 25 families are currently being housed at the PPS Tok Suboh People’s Housing Project (PPR) while another 31 victims from eight families are sheltered at the PPS Kampung Manggis Kemas Kindergarten,” he said.

Based on fine weather this morning, more flood victims could return home today, he said. ― Bernama