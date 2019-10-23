Ronnie Liu denies sabotaging Pakatan, says loves coalition and still supports Dr M

A Pakatan Harapan flag is seen along Jalan Sg Chua ahead of the Balakong by-election August 23, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — The DAP state lawmaker at the centre of a political discord within the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) today denied he was sabotaging the coalition as alleged.

Sungai Pelek assemblyman Ronnie Liu told Malaysiakini that his highly-debated article published in the same news portal yesterday was likely misunderstood as he had not asked coalition partner Bersatu to leave, despite his critical remarks against its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“No such thing. I love Harapan very much. I did not say in my article to ask Bersatu to leave.

“I think he might [have] misunderstood that I asked Bersatu to leave,” Liu was quoted saying this afternoon, in response to DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke’s “sabotage” assertion.

Loke also said Liu will be referred to the DAP disciplinary committee amid calls for punitive action by Bersatu leaders.

Liu insisted his article was not extreme and that he was undeserving of disciplinary action.

“Which part of my article had gone overboard? I only tell [sic] Mahathir not to go against the agenda set by the Harapan.

“Mahathir made a lot of criticism and he himself welcomed criticism. So, why is this being considered a disciplinary issue?”

Liu also maintained that he is still very supportive of Dr Mahathir’s leadership as prime minister despite his criticisms.

He told the news portal that he was only reminding the outspoken 94-year-old to abide by their coalition’s agenda.

“My intention was good. I still support Mahathir and I never ask Bersatu to leave or to form the government without Bersatu,” Liu was quoted saying.

The Selangor state lawmaker who is also a member of the DAP’s top decision-making central committee insisted his controversial article was a caution to prevent the year-old PH government from unravelling.