Two flood relief centres opened in Pontian

JOHOR BARU, Oct 22 — Two temporary evacuation centres (PPS) were opened in Pontian today to house 42 victims from nine families after their homes were flooded due to heavy rains in the area.

Johor Local Government, Urban and Environmental Welfare Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said temporary evacuation centres; the Madrasah Parit Basilam and Kampung Maju Jaya Homestay opened at 6pm.

“A total of 30 victims from six families were placed in the PPS Madrasah Parit Basilam while 12 others from three families were housed at the PPS Kampung Maju Jaya Homestay,” he said in a statement here today.

Tan said besides Pontian, floods also occurred in Kampung Sari Baru and Kampung Seri Gelam, Muar, today, with six victims from three families affected.

Meanwhile, the Johor State Fire and Rescue Department reported that the districts of Johor Bahru and Gelang Patah were also flooded today.

The affected areas are Jalan Lurah 19, Kempas (Johor Bahru) and Kampung Pulai and Ulu Pulai in Gelang Patah.

Larkin Fire and Rescue operations officer K.Karuppannan said in Kempas, a three-foot (0.9 meter) flood affected three homes and two vehicles.

“At the time of the incident, only one house was occupied. Firefighters monitored the area and provided necessary assistance to the victims. No evacuations were made at the request of the victim,” he said in a statement.

In Kampung Pulai and Ulu Pulai, Skudai BBP operations officer Suriani Adnan reported floods with waters rising to 1.5 metres.

“The water is rising because of the tide. Relief operations are also being carried out with the assistance of the Civil Defence Force, the Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department (RELA), the police and the villagers,” he said. — Bernama