Penang floods: One relief centre closed evacuees relocated to community hall

RELA members monitor flood-hit areas in Kampung Permatang Tok Suboh, Bukit Mertajam, Oct 22, 2019. — Bernama pic

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Oct 22 — All 66 flood evacuees from 15 families who were housed at the Kampung Pisang Surau relief centre here have been transferred to the Kampung Teluk community hall in Bukit Minyak here late this evening.

Penang Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said all of them were evacuated at 6 pm due to safety reasons and the Kampung Pisang Surau relief centre was closed.

“Whereas, the evacuees at the Surau Kampung Permatang Tok Suboh relief centre increased to 96 people from 25 families tonight compared with 39 people from 12 families at 3pm today,” he said here tonight.

He said the number of evacuees in the area increased as their houses were inundated with flood waters after heavy rain for about an hour this evening.

At present, it is still drizzling in Bukit Mertajam.

Meanwhile, two evacuation centres housing 105 flood victims in the Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) area are still open, while two others have been closed after waters receded in the affected areas.

The Bukit Teh community hall and the Perda Timur hall, where 39 people had taken shelter, have been closed and all the flood evacuees were allowed to return home, Phee said.

The Penang state government and several government agencies were still monitoring the situation as it had been raining continuously since 2pm today.

Residents have also been told to be prepared for the possibility of floods following showers that are expected over the next two to three days.

Meanwhile, Bernama found that evacuees in the Bukit Teh area who had returned to their houses from the relief centres were busy cleaning their homes today.

Factory worker Mohd Kamarudin Mohd Mahmud, 52, said he and wife Maryam Abdul Razak, 50, had taken leave to clean up their home after the water had reached up to thigh-level in their house last night.

He added that they had earlier with the help of their three children, managed to move their valuables and electrical items to higher ground.

He said the hot weather this morning had made it easier for the family to clean and wash out the silt and mud in the house, but around 2 pm today it had began raining again. — Bernama