Dr M: Existing civil servants will receive pension scheme benefits

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 22, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today assured that civil servants currently in service and has confirmed their status in the pension scheme will continue to receive the benefits of the scheme.

He said retirement benefits enjoyed by civil servants were protected as set out under Article 147 of the Federal Constitution, namely securing the rights of pensioners, and regulated through the Pensions Act 1980 (Act 227) and the Statutory and Local Authorities Pensions Act 1980 (Act 239).

“Giving retirement benefits to government pensioners is an acknowledgment and recognition of the contribution of civil servants throughout their service,” Dr Mahathir said.

He was responding to Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Mohamed Said's (BN-Kuala Krau) question on the current status of the proposal to implement the improved Contract Appointment Scheme to replace the Permanent and Pensionable Appointment Scheme in the public service.

Although the government is facing challenges in financing retirement benefits due to the increasing number of retirees, Dr Mahathir said the government was taking steps to look at new mechanisms to ensure that the government's burden could be reduced and that civil servants would not lose out after retirement. ― Bernama