Cops: Suspect gives info on grenades, bullets found at Penang apartment

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 22 ― The discovery of two hand grenades and 689 bullets in a fire hydrant storage room at an apartment in Bukit Dumbar here yesterday was made following information received from a drug trafficker who is now in police custody.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said the 54-year-old man who was detained on October 1 was awaiting trial under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“The man, who had nine previous criminal records for drugs told the police that there were bombs and a number of bullets in a fire hydrant storage room located in front of his unit at the apartment,” he said here yesterday.

Che Zaimani said based on the information, a team from the Penang Contingent Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department went to the scene and found the grenades, bullets and three magazines in the room.

He said initial investigations found that the grenades, bullets and magazines were believed to have been used by the male suspect in his drug trafficking activities.

Che Zaimani said the grenades were handed over to the Bomb Disposal Unit for further investigations. ― Bernama