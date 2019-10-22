195 flood victims evacuated in Penang

Penang Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman, Phee Boon Poh said all flood victims comprising 46 families were transferred from 7pm to 3am this morning. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Oct 22 ― One hundred and ninety five people including four babies in Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) were evacuated to four relief centres after their houses were flooded following heavy rain which lasted more than six hours in the area.

Penang Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman, Phee Boon Poh said all flood victims comprising 46 families were transferred from 7pm to 3am this morning.

“The Perda Timur evacuation centre which was opened at 7pm is housing two families from Kampung Permatang Rawa involving 11 people including a 57-day-old infant,” he said today.

He said 22 victims including a six-month-old baby from four families were sheltered at Bukit Teh community hall while 66 from 15 families were moved to Kampung Pisang Surau centre.

According to him, another relief centre at Kampung Permatang Tok Suboh is housing 96 people including two babies from 25 families.

Phee said the government is monitoring the flood situation from time to time to ensure the affected residents were transferred to relief centres quickly.

He said the houses and areas were under 0.3 and 0.75 metre of water.

Meanwhile, Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said five roads in the district which were closed to all traffic yesterday after being submerged under 0.1 to 0.45 metre of water have been reopened in stages since 4am.

“The roads are Jalan Tembikai, Jalan Kulim, Jalan Kebun Sireh, Jalan Permatang Tok Subuh and Jalan Perindustrian Bukit Minyak. Police are also monitoring the areas for crimes,” he said. ― Bernama