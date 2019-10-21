Penang deputy CM Ramasamy leaves Bukit Aman after giving police statement

Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy speaks to reporters after arriving at Bukit Aman October 21, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy recorded his statement at the police headquarters here today over a report lodged against him in connection with two articles published in a news portal last month.

Ramasamy, who arrived at Bukit Aman at about 9.50am, was seen leaving the premises with his lawyer K. Ragunath at 1.55pm.

When met by reporters, he confirmed that he had recorded his statement on two articles published by local news portals, one titled ‘New Government but Same Old Police Force — Ramasamy’ published by the Malaysian Gazette, and another by Malaysiakini titled ‘Who am I, peacemaker or terrorist’.

“I had my statement recorded for about three hours relating to the articles,” he said, adding that he also gave his statement to assist with investigations pertaining to The Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) terrorist organisation.

Meanwhile, the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department’s Prosecution and Legal Division principal assistant director SAC Mior Faridalatrash Wahid when contacted said Ramasamy had cooperated well throughout the process.

Asked whether police would call Ramasamy a second time, Mior Faridalatrash said it would depend on the investigations. — Bernama