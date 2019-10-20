Number of Perak flood victims drop to 219 at noon

IPOH, Oct 20 — The number of flood victims in Perak has gone down to 219 people at noon compared to 241 this morning.

According to a Perak Disaster Management Secretariat spokesman, all the victims from 61 families were still housed at the temporary relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Jong in Teluk Intan at noon today.

“Meanwhile the PPS in Hulu Perak at Kampung Pengkalan Ikan community hall in Lenggong with four villagers from one family was closed at 9am,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the PPS at Kampung Sungai Klah Baru community hall in Batang Padang district which was sheltering 18 residents from four families from Kampung Sungai Klah Baru, Sungkai was also closed down at noon. — Bernama