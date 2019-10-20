Agong congratulates Malaysian scientist who won ‘Nobel Prize for Cancer Research’

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has congratulated United Kingdom-based Malaysian scientist, Dr Serena Nik-Zainal on her achievement at being conferred the 2019 Dr Josef Steiner Cancer Research Award. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has congratulated United Kingdom-based Malaysian scientist, Dr Serena Nik-Zainal on her achievement at being conferred the 2019 Dr Josef Steiner Cancer Research Award.

His Majesty is very proud that a Malaysian has won such an acclaimed prize and notes that Dr Serena has been exemplary in her contribution towards the field of cancer research.

“Dr Serena’s hard work, talent, and ground-breaking research must be a source of inspiration to all our people. With perseverance and outstanding work ethics we can all reach for the stars as Dr Serena has clearly demonstrated.

“I wish her the very best, with continued outstanding success in pioneering cancer research that will ultimately help cancer patients,” according to a statement from Istana Negara here, today.

The media reported that Dr Serena had won the award at the University of Bern in Switzerland on Friday, on her success in conducting a study to speed up the holistic interpretation of the cancer genome.

Dr Serena was a medical graduate at the University of Cambridge’s Cancer Research Unit under the sponsorship of Petronas. — Bernama