State govt finding ways to tackle flood problem, says Perak MB

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu says a well-maintained drainage system would help alleviate floods in the state. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 19 ― The Perak state government is looking at ways to tackle the flood problem in some areas in the state, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He said a well-maintained drainage system would help alleviate floods in the state.

“Garbage clogging the drains would make it easier for floods to occur,” he told a press conference after launching the state-level National Environment Day celebration which was participated by about 2,000 people here today.

He said the state government would give higher environment allocation next year. ― Bernama