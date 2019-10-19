Police arrest 12 members of car theft syndicate

Police believed they have crippled a car theft syndicate that targeted local models in the Klang Valley. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Oct 19 — Police believed they have crippled a car theft syndicate that targeted local models in the Klang Valley with the arrest of 12 suspects at a workshop last Wednesday.

The suspects, aged 24 to 50 and which included three foreigners, were arrested at 3.30pm last Wednesday at a workshop in Bandar Serendah, Hulu Selangor, where the police also seized 21 vehicles, believed to have been stolen, said Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din.

He said six of the suspects had previous records for drug-related offences.

However, all the suspects tested negative for drug abuse when arrested, he told a media conference at his office here today.

The syndicate targeted on vehicles that were parked along the roads and the stolen vehicles were then ripped apart for spare parts, he said, adding that the suspects are in remand until tomorrow. — Bernama