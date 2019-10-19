After seven years as allies, DAP asks PAS why only mention LTTE link now

Lim says PAS’ claims that the DAP was part of an evil global conspirators involving LTTE, Israel and the United States is a ‘mutation of fake news and hate speech’ of unprecedented scale meant to spread falsity. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 ― DAP stalwart Lim Kit Siang said today PAS had resorted to fake news and hate speech after the latter published allegations linking his party to the disbanded Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

The Iskandar Puteri MP said the Opposition party's claims that the DAP was part of an evil global conspirators involving LTTE, Israel and the United States was a “mutation of fake news and hate speech” of unprecedented scale meant to spread falsity.

Lim was responding to a bizarre article published yesterday on PAS's organ Harakah that accused the Pakatan Harapan(PH) senior member as being apart of a zionist-jewish secret global network that wants to dominate the world.

“Malaysia is pioneering a mutation of fake news and hate speech by using unrelated old photos, videos, messages and lies to create a new false narrative in the social media ― for instance, that DAP supported LTTE, that DAP was part of an evil but non-existing LTTE-DAP-Israel-American quartet,” Lim said in a statement.

Two weeks ago the police arrested two DAP leaders alongside several others for their alleged involvement in activities “supportive” of the LTTE, which the United Nations had listed as a terrorist group.

Lim said the allegations in the article had intended to reinforce speculation about the incident and discredit his party with racial tropes.

This included repeating the debunked rumours that former Singapore Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew and former Malayan Communist Party (MCP) leader Chin Peng are his cousins.

Lim then questioned why PAS had not raised or protested about the DAP's purported link to the LTTE when the two were allies in PH. This, he added, laid bare the mischief intended by the article.

The DAP stalwart noted that his party had never been accused in the past 43 years of having supported the LTTE whether since its formation in 1976, or during the 26-year civil war in Sri Lanka from 1983-2009, or in the last 10 years.

“Why is the DAP suddenly accused of supporting the revival of LTTE and the publication of the monstrous lie in the PAS publication, Harakah, of an evil but non-existing LTTE-DAP-Israel-American quartet?”

PAS was with DAP for seven years in PH from 2008 to 2015 until their fallout led to the break-up of the three-party opposition bloc then. The other member was PKR.

Lim said PAS could have raised the issue and reported it to the authorities then.

“When did they discover that DAP had supported the LTTE and that there was an evil LTTE-DAP-Israel-America axis,” read the statement.

“Did they perform their patriotic duty of reporting to the Special Branch and when was this done? Let the PAS leaders speak up!”