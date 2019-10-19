Abang Johari: We’ll go to law if Petronas doesn’t pay up

File photo of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg. — Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — The Sarawak state government today reiterated that it would not hesitate to go to law if Petronas remained adamant about paying the five per cent tax on the oil and gas it yielded off the state’s shores.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said Petronas had been given until October to do so.

“The law will take its own course. I leave it to our accountant. He has a tax coordinator to deal with Petronas. But our law is clear,” he told reporters after the #TanyakAbangJo town hall in conjunction with an annual programme, ‘Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak 2019’, here today.

The session was attended by about 5,000 Sarawakians who are studying or working in the peninsula.

On the proposed 20 per cent oil and gas royalty for Sarawak, he said Pakatan Harapan (PH) made the pledge and it was up to them whether to fulfil it.

PH in its 14th general election manifesto had pledged to pay 20 per cent royalty to Sarawak and Sabah for their oil and gas should it claim Putrajaya. — Bernama