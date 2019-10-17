Foreign Ministry offers to repatriate body of Malaysian accident victim from Turkey

Saifuddin confirmed the man who died was a staff of the Selangor State Development Corporation. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — The Foreign Ministry has reached out to the family of a Malaysian who died in a road accident in Turkey yesterday to assist with bringing his body home.

Its minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah confirmed the man who died was a staff of the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) who was holidaying there with 34 of his colleagues.

“Malaysia’s representative in Turkey has contacted the Malaysians involved where 10 of them are being treated in the hospital while one, a man, has died.

“Since they are Malaysia tourists who are PKNS officers, I believe PKNS will assist in arranging the officers home.

“For the deceased, as of now we are unsure what is the family’s next step. However, we will wait for any request of help from the family,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby.

National news wire Bernama reported 35 Malaysians were injured when their tour bus crashed in Afyonkarahisar, Turkey last night. Four of them suffered serious injuries.

The accident happened on their journey from Pamukkale to Cappadocia.

The victims are currently being treated at the Afyonkarahisar Hospital, about 300km from Ankara, Turkey’s capital.

In a separate statement this morning, PKNS confirmed all 35 Malaysians in the accident were its personnel.

The Selangor investment arm said it was notified of the crash by the Malaysian Embassy in Turkey and is awaiting further updates.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and Selangor Mentri Besar Amiruddin Shari were swift in issuing condolence messages to the families of the victims.