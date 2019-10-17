CEO: Body of PKNS staff killed in Turkey to be flown home by Saturday

PKNS chief operating officer Norita Mohd Sidek said the agency was trying to get the body on the earliest flight home. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SHAH ALAM, Oct 17 — The remains of Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) staff Azalan Miswan who was killed in a road accident in Turkey yesterday will be brought home by Saturday at the latest.

PKNS chief operating officer Norita Mohd Sidek said the agency was trying to get the remains on the earliest flight home to allow the body to be buried in the country.

“We are trying to get the remains as well as other staff members involved in the accident who have been discharged from the hospital on the earliest flight home, maybe tomorrow or on Saturday.

“For those who have not been allowed to be discharged, we will bring them home on another flight,” she said when met by reporters here today.

Norita said nine PKNS staff were injured in the accident, eight of whom were still being treated at three different hospitals there.

“PKNS staff who were not injured and discharged from the hospital are now being placed at a hotel provided by the Malaysian Embassy in Ankara, Turkey,” she said.

Norita said the incident was believed to have occurred when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle after one of its tyres burst.

On behalf of PKNS, she expressed gratitude to the Foreign Ministry, the Malaysian Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, the Turkish Embassy in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari for the assistance rendered.

