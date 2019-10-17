Azmin offers condolences to Malaysian victims of Turkish bus crash

The bus crash took place at Afyonkarahisar, causing one death while 10 more people were injured. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali sent his condolences today to a Malaysian group whose bus crashed in Afyonkarahisar, Turkey, yesterday evening.

Thirty-five Malaysians, all of whom were with the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS), had been on the bus travelling from Pamukkale to Cappadocia.

“My deepest condolences to the family of the deceased PKNS member. May they be blessed with patience and the strength to accept God’s will and I pray that the other victims are safe and recovering well,” Azmin said in a statement.

“I also wish to thank the Malaysian embassy in Turkey as well as local authorities for their swift response in helping our fellow Malaysians and the other victims.”

The PKNS corporate communications division confirmed that the bus involved had been ferrying 35 of its personnel visiting Turkey.

Azmin is the immediate past mentri besar of Selangor and a director of PKNS.