Bukit Aman: Najib to be summoned this week over Nga Kor Ming posting

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured in the Parliament lobby October 15, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak will be called to Bukit Aman this week to assist police investigation on his alleged defamatory statement against Teluk Intan Member of Parliament Nga Kor Ming.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the matter had been conveyed to Najib.

The police would also call Nga to record his statement, he told a media conference today.

On September 29, a statement insulting the Sultan of Selangor was posted on Facebook via ‘Nga Kor Ming Super Fans Page’, allegedly asking the Chinese to protest against the Sultan who had decreed bilingual road signs in Selangor be removed.

Nga, however, denied that he and the DAP were involved in making the posting and claimed it was a fake Facebook account. — Bernama