Sarawak group defends detention without trial of LTTE arrestees

Sarawak Community Policing Association chairman Datuk John Lau said the police are just taking the right steps to maintain security and safety of Malaysia. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Oct 15 — The Sarawak Community Policing Association (SCPA) defended the police today for detaining suspects allegedly linked to the Sri Lanka-based Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).

Its chairman Datuk John Lau said the police are just taking the right steps to maintain security and safety of Malaysia.

“Safety and security of our nation is top priority, and anyone suspected to be involved in LTTE activities or provide funding, need to be arrested and investigated by the police,” Lau said.

He said research has confirmed that LTTE targeted the economic hubs of Sri Lanka in efforts to undermine its economy.

“Their intention was to create internal conflicts that led to civil war in Sri Lanka,” he said when commenting on the spate of arrests in Peninsular Malaysia, including two DAP lawmakers, for suspected involvement with the LTTE.

Last Thursday, DAP’s Seremban Jaya assemblyman P. Gunasekaran and Melaka state exco G. Saminathan were among seven suspects arrested over suspected links to the LTTE, with the others picked up in Kedah, KL, Selangor and Perak.

On Saturday, five more were arrested in Melaka during a day-long operation by the police.

Bukit Aman’s Special Branch Counter-Terrorism Division chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay’s claim that large financial transactions were made to reactivate the LTTE, and that his team has been monitoring them since November last year.

Lau said Malaysians should let the police do their job and wait for the outcome, adding that any statement made on the arrest my jeopardise the investigation.

“SCPA views the arrest of 12 persons under Sosma suspected of their involvement in LTTE as fair and just.

“It is not right for anyone to put the nation in security and safety risk,” he said.

Lau also said that SCPA applauded the police plan to bring back Malaysians who are suspected to be involved in LTTE or terrorist activities abroad.

“They need to be brought to justice. If this is uncured, they may influence and instigate us in the future,” he added.

Lau also called upon members of the public to inform the police as and when they found any adverse activities in their communities, saying that the police are here to maintain law and order.