MACC chief says 20 bribery complaints lodged against judges and court officers

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Chief Commissioner Latheefa Koya speaks during the launch of Integrity Day at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex October 15, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Latheefa Koya today revealed that the anti-graft agency has received 20 complaints in regards to bribery involving judges from the Sessions and Magistrates courts.

"We have received 20 complaints involving judges and the court officers regarding cases involving bribery and corruption.

"We are in the midst of investigating these allegations and I cannot divulge anything beyond this," Latheefa told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur High Court today during the launch of Integrity Day.

When pressed further, Latheefa said she can't reveal how many judges or officers of the courts are involved as some of the suspects have multiple complaints lodged against them.

She said MACC have not opened any investigation papers yet as they are currently checking on the validity of the complaints.

"Some judges have multiple complaints against them and it also could involve others.

"It does not mean they have been questioned because sometimes complaints come from people who have lost cases and they're upset and claim the judge is biased," Latheefa explained.

"For now we can't open any investigation papers as we need to check to see if the complaints are valid and I can't divulge who made these complaints."

Meanwhile, Integrity Day was launched by Chief Justice Tan Sri Tengku Maimum Tuan Mat, the Chief Justice of Malaysia.

She said it's imperative to raise awareness on integrity to ensure everyone, especially the judiciary, observe a high level of honesty in conducting their day-to-day duties.

"Judges and lawyers must make sure they are honest, are free of political affiliations, have no debts and not involved in any law firms in order to conduct their duties without prejudice.

"They should also declare their assets periodically in order to maintain that high level of integrity that they're duty-bound to do," she added.