Flood warning issued for nine districts in Selangor

SHAH ALAM, Oct 15 — Floods and flash floods are expected in nine districts in Selangor, due to the Northeast Monsoon starting from this month to December.

The Selangor Disaster Management Unit in a statement today said this was due to extreme rainfall in the range of 200 to 370 millimetres during the phenomenon (monsoon).

“The high monthly rainfall is expected to cause floods and flash floods in nine districts, namely in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat, Klang, Gombak, Hulu Selangor, Sepang, Sabak Bernam and Kuala Selangor.

“Residents in low lying areas are advised to take precautionary measures and comply with the instructions of the security agencies from time to time," the statement said.

According to the statement, the Selangor government has also directed all relevant parties to take preparatory actions, including all the District Disaster Management Committee chairmen and Local Authorities to carry out initial preparations in the event of floods and flash floods. — Bernama