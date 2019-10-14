DAP also champions PAS call to table White Paper on LTTE in Parliament

Counter-terrorism police carry out an operation against suspected Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) sympathisers in Rawang October 10, 2019. — Picture courtesy of PDRM

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — DAP said today it supported the proposal by PAS for Putrajaya to table a White Paper on the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Parliament.

DAP’s Lim Kit Siang, in voicing the party’s support, also suggested that the White Paper should cover the entire spectrum of the terrorism problem faced by Malaysia.

“It was been reported that the four Gulf states, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, dubbed the “anti-terror quarter”, had added the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) on their terror lists.

“As the leader of a Malaysian Opposition party is a vice-president of IUMS, this is also a matter which should be addressed by the White Paper on terrorism,” he said in a statement.

While Lim failed to mention names, his remarks are believed to be targeted at PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

In 2017, the Saudi-led quartet added IUMS on its list of organisations and individuals they accuse of supporting terrorism.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency then, they said IUMS was “working to promote terrorism through the exploitation of Islamic discourse”.

The Qatar-based IUMS was formed in 2004 and is headed by the influential Muslim scholar Yusuf al-Qaradawi, who has also been named by the Saudis for links to terrorism.

In a statement earlier today, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said that the matter is now of “public interest”, following the arrests of several individuals, including DAP member with alleged links to the now-defunct LTTE.

On Thursday, Bukit Aman confirmed Seremban Jaya assemblyman P. Gunasekaren and Gadek assemblyman G. Saminathan were among five people arrested on suspicion of supporting the LTTE.

The LTTE was a separatist group that had been active in Sri Lanka until it was officially defeated in 2009. It has been classified as a terrorist group by 32 countries including Malaysia, which did so in 2014.

Since last week, police have detained 12 people in a crackdown against LTTE-linked organisations and individuals.