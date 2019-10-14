Court orders Ku Nan to enter defence in RM2m bribery case

Former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex October 14, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Former minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor must enter his defence and answer his charge of allegedly taking a RM2 million bribe in 2016, the High Court ruled today.

High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan said the prosecution successfully proved prima facie against Tengku Adnan, who is also the Umno treasurer.

“I’m satisfied that the prosecution had made out a prima facie case by producing credible evidence to prove each element of the offence under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which if unrebutted warrants a conviction.

“I therefore order the accused to enter his defence,” the judge said.

Tengku Adnan was charged with receiving a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque for RM2 million from businessman Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong, said to belong to developer Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd that had been deposited into the CIMB Bank account of Tadmansori Holding Sdn Bhd in which he had an interest while he served as the Federal Territories minister.

He allegedly committed the offence at CIMB’s Pusat Bandar Damansara Branch on June 14, 2016.

The penalty for the offence under Section 165 of the Penal Code is a maximum two-year jail term or a fine or both.

The prosecution had produced 23 witnesses during the trial, including Chai himself and former Kuala Lumpur mayors Tan Sri Ahmad Phesal Talib and Tan Sri Mohd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz.

MORE TO COME