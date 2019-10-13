Johor police chief says operations against LTTE a federal matter

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din says there were no incidents in Johor involving LTTE and any information is considered secret. — Picture by Ben Tan

PONTIAN, Oct 13 — The Johor police have no information of possible Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) elements in the state as such matters come under the federal Special Branch Counter-Terrorism Division (E8), said Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din.

The state police chief said the federal police handle arrests involving terrorism-related offences.

“If there are any arrests in the state, the Johor police will be notified by our counterparts in Bukit Aman.

“On the state police level, as the state police chief, I can only confirm that the suspect or suspects were arrested while any further information will have to come from Bukit Aman,” said Mohd Kamarudin at the Pontian district police headquarters today.

His response came after it was revealed that E8 operatives raided a house in Segamat, Johor as part of their investigations.

Mohd Kamarudin was present together with senior police officers to announce the state police preparations for the upcoming Tanjung Piai by-election.

Mohd Kamarudin said the raid in Segamat was part of the federal police’s earlier arrest involving LTTE elements.

He said there were no incidents in Johor involving LTTE, adding that any information is considered classified.

Earlier today, Bukit Aman’s anti-terrorism chief Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay confirmed that police have arrested five more individuals, including a teacher, believed to have links with the LTTE.

This latest arrest brings the total number of those arrested to 12 as the crackdown on LTTE’s alleged supporters continues.

On Thursday, police detained a Melaka executive council member and Gadek assemblyman G Saminathan and Seremban Jaya assemblyman P Gunasekaran.

Both were arrested over their alleged involvement in LTTE activities.