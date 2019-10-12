Khazanah welcomes Budget 2020’s various initiatives and policies

A woman holds copy of Budget 2020 after its tabling in Parliament October 11, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Khazanah Nasional Bhd believes Budget 2020 is a well thought-out Budget and a good step towards bridging the opportunity gaps existed in the country, through the improvement of the government’s delivery mechanism and the rakyat’s participation in the digital economy.

“We welcome Budget 2020’s various initiatives and policies that lay the foundation for Malaysia to drive towards a long-term inclusive and sustainable growth path,” its managing director Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan said in a statement here, today.

Budget 2020, themed “Driving Growth and Equitable Outcomes towards Shared Prosperity”, is the government’s first Budget following the launch of the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030.

“Khazanah and our investee companies look forward to playing our part in delivering the national development measures in Budget 2020, with particular emphasis on the digital stimulus, digital infrastructure, and tourism measures.” — Bernama