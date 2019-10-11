Singaporean detained after body parts found scattered along Melaka road

A policeman recovers a dismembered body part in Kampung Ladang Krubong, Melaka October 10, 2019. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Oct 11 — The police have detained a Singaporean man believed to be involved in a gruesome murder case connected to the discovery of eight human body parts which were discarded into the bushes in the Krubong industrial area near here yesterday afternoon.

Melaka Police Chief Datuk Mat Kasim Karim said the suspect who was believed to be related to the victim was detained by the Singaporean authorities there today.

“An application for the warrant of arrest has been submitted to the Melaka Magistrate Court and efforts are being made to bring the suspect to Malaysia. Further investigations will be conducted after the remand order for the suspect is obtained,” he said in a media statement today.

Mat Kasim said based on police information, the victim was believed to have been killed in a double-storey terrace house in Taman Merdeka, which belonged to the suspect.

He said the police had found blood stains in the downstairs bedroom of the house.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that police found at least eight incomplete human body parts in the bushes near the Kampung Ladang main road near the Krubong industrial district. — Bernama