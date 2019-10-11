Gobind: Budget 2020 helps country realise digital transformation agenda

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the allocation announced for the purpose was timely as it would help the country realise its digital transformation agenda. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo today welcomed the country’s budget for next year, which focuses on building more digital infrastructure and stimulating the digital economy.

He said the allocation announced for the purpose was timely as it would help the country realise its digital transformation agenda.

“It is right on track, which focuses on the future and empowers the people of Malaysia.

“It (the budget) is also in line with the objectives of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia to realise the vision of forming a digital nation,” he told reporters after the tabling of Budget 2020 by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng in Parliament here today.

Lim said the government would develop the necessary infrastructure to form a Digital Malaysia through the implementation of the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) over a five-year period.

The NFCP is slated to provide comprehensive high-speed broadband coverage and high-quality digital networks throughout the country, including rural areas.

The plan, according to Lim, will involve a total investment of RM21.6 billion, through private-public cooperation.

Meanwhile, RM210 million has been allocated to accelerate the deployment of new digital infrastructure for public buildings, especially schools, as well as high impact areas such as industrial parks. — Bernama