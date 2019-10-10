IGP says cops to quiz Malay Dignity Congress co-organiser over ‘Malaysia for Malays’ remark

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks to reporters during a media conference at the Marine Police Base in Batu Uban, George Town October 10, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 10 — The co-organiser of the Malay Dignity Congress, Prof Datuk Zainal Kling, will be called in for questioning soon, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said today.

Zainal is alleged to have said that “Malaysia is for Malays” and call to fight those opposed to the “social contract” during the congress last Sunday.

“We will record statements as soon as possible, but sometimes we need to be more flexible, if the witnesses are busy and asked to come next week, we can arrange it,” Abdul Hamid told reporters when asked if police have questioned the academic following complaints filed over the latter’s controversial remarks.

In his speech, Zainal was reported calling to fight those who do not respect the so-called social contracts and Islam’s position as the official religion as stated in the Federal Constitution.

The chief executive of the Kongres Maruah Melayu — as the congress is called in Bahasa Malaysia — claimed such a move to be in keeping with a Quranic injunction commanding Muslims to oppose oath-breakers and treaty violators until they repent or submit.

Several police reports have been lodged against Zainal since and the police have opened investigation papers into the case.

Abdul Hamid was speaking to reporters after attending the 72nd anniversary celebration for marine police at the marine police base in Batu Uban here.

Earlier, he said the marine police had recorded many successes in terms of busting human trafficking and smuggling of contraband and exotic flora and fauna.

He said the marine police remained effective and relevant so despite calls for the unit to be disbanded, the unit should continue to be in operations.

“In these nine months, they have seized contraband worth RM160 million and by the end of the year, they may have seized contraband over RM200 million,” he said, adding that the contraband included cigarettes, alcohol, oil and drugs.

He said the Marine police should be given incentives in the form of special allowances due to the nature of their duty which is to patrols the sea.

“I fully understand how it feels, I served in Sabah for four years, so we have proposed that the marine police be given monthly allowance of RM500,” he said.

Abdul Hamid had in his speech earlier said a proposal was already submitted to the Public Service Department to give a total 2,270 marine police the monthly allowance which totalled RM13.6 million each year.