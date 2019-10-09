Penang seeks quotations for Jade Emperor’s 2020 birthday celebration

A call for quotations to manage and plan the Pai Thee Kong Celebrations for 2020.

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 9 — The George Town World Heritage Incorporated (GTWHI) has opened calls for quotations from companies to manage next year’s Pai Thee Kong Celebration.

The annual event is one of Penang’s most significant cultural happenings for the ethnic Chinese to celebrate the birthday of the Jade Emperor.

Each year, thousands of devotees flock to Chew Jetty in Weld Quay to make offerings from roast pigs to fruit to the Jade Emperor on the eve of his birthday which falls on the eighth day of the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Devotees also burn joss paper, set up tables with a spread of various food outside their homes flanked by sugarcane and pray for the deity’s blessings on that night.

Next year, the state’s celebration by GTWHI, jointly organised with the service centre of Pengkalan Kota assemblyman Daniel Gooi Zi Sen and Penang Global Tourism, will be held on February 1.

GTWHI is opening the event for companies to submit their quotations of not more than RM70,000 to plan, manage and organise the event next year.

Companies submitting their quotations will need to organise cultural performances and other events during the celebrations from morning until the countdown in the evening.

“They would also need to develop a crowd safety plan and event risk management assessment plan,” GTWHI said in a statement today.

It said the companies submitting their quotations will need to work with a green agenda, support the local economy and are willing to provide opportunities for community skills development.

The proposers are required to have previous relevant experience in event planning, has a strong capacity for event management and a good track record in financial management.

Submission guidelines to submit a proposal is available at www.gtwhi.com.my.

All submissions can be emailed to [email protected] before November 15.