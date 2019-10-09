Malaysia eyeing cooperation with Netherlands on waste management, says minister

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks to reporters after the Waste Management Seminar in Kuala Lumpur October 9, 2019. Netherlands Ambassador to Malaysia Aart Jacobi is on her right. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — The government is looking forward to developing working relationships with the Netherlands on waste management, said Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Given the progress and success achieved by the Netherlands in waste management, Malaysia could adopt some of its policies and practices, she said.

"We import clean plastics but the Netherlands imports rubbish plastics and they manage to do it very well.

"This is something that Malaysia should learn from the Netherlands, (on how to) conduct the business and process," she said when met at a seminar on sustainable waste management here today.

The seminar was organised by the Netherlands Embassy in conjunction with the International Greentech and Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM 2019), which is being held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from today until November 11. — Bernama