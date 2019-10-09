Customs: Smuggled liquor worth more than RM3.2m seized at Padang Besar border checkpoint

Perlis Customs director Wan Nor Wan Mamat said two lorry drivers and an attendant, all Thais, were arrested. — AFP pic

KANGAR, Oct 9 — The Customs Department has foiled an attempt to smuggle liquor worth more than RM3.2 million into the country.

Perlis Customs director Wan Nor Wan Mamat said that at about 3.30pm on Wednesday his officers stopped two container lorries at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) at Padang Besar which was purportedly carrying lubrication oil.

“On inspection they found 32,293 litres of liquor without Customs approval and sealed the two container lorries,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

The two lorry drivers and an attendant, all Thais, were arrested, he said.

In a follow-up operation, Customs officers arrested a local man yesterday to help in investigations.

Wan Nor said the three Thais have been remanded until October 17 and the local man until October 22. — Bernama