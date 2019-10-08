Malaysia to raise transboundary haze issue at the 15th AMME in Cambodia

Minister of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (MESTECC) Yeo Bee Yin in Shah Alam August 3, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Malaysia will raise the issue of transboundary haze at the 15th Asean Ministerial Meeting on the Environment (15th AMME) and related meetings in Cambodia which began yesterday until Thursday, said Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (Mestecc) Minister Yeo Bee Yin.

She said the meeting will be attended by Mestecc deputy minister Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis who will the matter and other environment-related issues, as well as science and technology.

“The Deputy Minister will attend the meeting as I have to attend IGEM (International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia) which begins tomorrow.

“There have been discussions held at the Asean level, but YB Munirah will raise the issue again and we will discuss several matters, especially joint efforts between Asean countries,” she said after officiating the Sustainable Brands Kuala Lumpur 2019 conference here today.

The biennial meeting is expected to adopt three key documents — the draft Asean Joint Statement on Climate Change, the draft Asean Strategic Plan on the Environment, and the request to designate five national parks in Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam as Asean Heritage Parks.

Commenting on Malaysian companies that were allegedly reported to have contributed to the agricultural fires in Indonesia, Yeo said: “Indonesia must investigate, and whoever violates the law, legal action must be taken against them.”

It was also reported yesterday that the government would act against Malaysian-owned plantations in Indonesia if it was true they had resorted to open burning which contributed to the recent trans-boundary haze which also affected Malaysia. — Bernama