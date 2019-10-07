Pope thanks Johor Sultan for commuting death sentences of three Mexicans via letter

Sultan Ibrahim reads the letter conveying the Pope's gratitude which was hand-deliverd to the palace by Archbishop Joseph. — Picture via Facebook

IPOH, Oct 7 — Johor Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar received a message from Pope Francis, thanking him for reducing the death sentence of three Mexican brothers for drug trafficking crimes.

The message was conveyed by the Vatican’s secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Cardinal Parolin hand-delivered the letter to Sultan Ibrahim at Istana Pasir Pelangi, Johor Baru today via the diplomatic representative of the Holy See to Malaysia, Archbishop Joseph Salvador Marino.

“On behalf of His Holiness Pope Francis, I am writing to thank you for your act of clemency and subsequent help in the representation of three Mexicans sentenced to death,” said Cardinal Parolin in the letter that was published on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page.

“His Holiness prays that this act of compassion will be an encouragement for all people to renew their commitment to building a world marked by forgiveness, peace and a spirit of fraternal solidarity.

“Invoking upon Your Majesty and the members of the Royal Family and abundance of joy and peace. Pope Francis reiterates his profound gratitude,” the letter read.