More flood victims evacuated in Baling

ALOR SETAR, Oct 7 — Heavy rain late yesterday enlarged the extent of the floods in the Baling district, raising the number of evacuees early today to 101.

Baling Disaster Management Secretariat officer Lt Mohd Faizol Ab Aziz said two more evacuation centres were opened today, bringing the total to four.

The new centres are Dewan Kenangan Tun Abdul Razak housing 57 people that was opened at 8.30 pm yesterday and Kompleks Rakan Muda Baling that was opened at midnight to house 13 people, he said.

The rain caused floods along river banks and flooded houses to a depth of 0.5 metres, he said in a statement.

Two centres were opened last Saturday when the floods first struck. They are the surau of Kampung Ketengga and Dewan Orang Ramai Batu 8 which housed 50 people but the number has dropped to 31 people as some of the evacuees have returned to their homes.

People who need assistance can contact the Civil Defence Force office at 4-4701546 or the 24-hour CDF operations room at 04-4701626. — Bernama