Ismail Sabri: Poll shows BN has good chance in Tanjong Piai

With Umno’s cooperation with PAS, Ismail said the odds of BN winning the Tanjong Piai seat had improved significantly. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — A Merdeka Center survey showing Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) declining popularity was good news for the Opposition, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The federal Opposition leader said this would give it a better chance in the Tanjong Piai by-election next month.

“If there is research on it (PH’s popularity), we need to believe it.

“People’s rejection of PH is the same as it was during Semenyih, Rantau and Cameron Highlands.

“At that time, the support was only 50:50 unlike 35 per cent now. So I think we have a chance in Tanjong Piai,” he told reporters in the lobby of Parliament today.

Ismail said that during the last general election in 2018, Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Wee Jeck Seng only lost to the late Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik by 524 votes.

With Umno’s cooperation with PAS, he said the odds had improved significantly.

“I say we can win as we only lost by 500 votes the last time.

“But that is only because it was a three-cornered fight. If it is only one to one, then the chances of winning are even bigger,” he said.

However, he said BN has yet to decide on the candidate for the November 16 poll.