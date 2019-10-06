Two flood relief centres open in Baling

Floods are common in Baling as seen in this past inundation. ― Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Oct 6 — Two relief centres were opened in Mukim Siong, Baling, tonight to accommodate 50 people from 14 families, who were evacuated due to floods in their villages following heavy rain since 4pm yesterday.

Baling Civil Defence Force (APM) officer, Mohd Faizol Ab Aziz said the evacuation centres were opened at 8pm at Kampung Seri Ketengga surau and Kampung Keda Batu 8 community hall.

“So far, seven families have been evacuated to Kampung Seri Ketengga surau involving 25 victims and another seven families were evacuated to Kampung Keda Batu 8 community hall,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said among the villages affected by the floods were Kampung Batu 60, Kampung Bukit Sebelah, Kampung Bendang Sera, Kampung Bawah Gunung, Kampung Pokok Sena and Kampung Lubuk Pedati.

“We are monitoring the flood situation and will evacuate residents in affected areas immediately to avoid any untoward incident,” he added.

He said those in need of assistance could contact APM office at 04-4701546 or its 24-hour operations room at 04-4701626. — Bernama