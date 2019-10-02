Johor Pakatan to discuss election machinery and candidate criteria for Tanjung Piai by-election

Johor Bersatu chief Mazlan Bujang said the meeting that will be held at the Pagoh Bersatu division office at 10am will touch more on the preparations of the respective component parties for the Tanjung Piai by-election. — Picture by Roysten Rueben

JOHOR BARU, Oct 2 — Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) is expected to firm-up their election machinery and coordinate among all component parties for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election campaign during a special meeting in Pagoh on Friday.

Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) chief Mazlan Bujang said the meeting that will be held at the Pagoh Bersatu division office at 10am will touch more on the preparations of the respective component parties for the Tanjung Piai by-election.

“We are not expecting to name a candidate on Friday as the selection process has not even started yet.

“The selection and announcement of the Tanjung Piai PH candidate who will most probably come from Bersatu will at best be made about a week before the nomination day,” said Mazlan when contacted by Malay Mail today.

However, he did not discount the possibility that the candidate’s criteria will be discussed during the meeting.

Mazlan, who is also the Tebrau Bersatu division chief and Puteri Wangsa assemblyman, said the meeting which will be chaired by Johor PH chief Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president will be important for the coalition as important discussions in regard to issues in the Tanjung Piai constituency.

He said that the various component parties will also give their feedback to further improve the coalition’s election machinery movement.

“For Johor Bersatu, we have already started with data acquisition and also compiling statistics for the various areas under the Tanjung Piai constituency,” said Mazlan.

At the same time, he said Johor PH has yet to appoint an election director and it will be suggested during the meeting that Muhyiddin helms the post.

Yesterday, the Election Commission (EC) announced that the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election will be held on November 16, while the nomination of candidates is set for November 2.

The Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election was triggered following the death of incumbent Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, who is also Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department.

Md Farid, who was also the Tanjung Piai Bersatu division deputy chief, died at Pontian Hospital on September 21 after a heart attack.

In the 14th General Election (GE14), Md Farid won the seat by 524 majority votes after defeating incumbent MCA’s Wee Jeck Seng and PAS’ Nordin Othman.