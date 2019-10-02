Bukit Aman: Statements recorded from nine who sat down during ‘Negaraku’ in Kuching

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department D5 (prosecution and legal division) principal assistant director SAC Mior Faridalatrash Wahid said the process of recording the statements from all suspects was carried out by the Sarawak Contingent’s Criminal Investigation Department. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Police have recorded statements from nine individuals, including a woman, in connection with a video recording of a group of individuals who refused to stand up when the national anthem Negaraku was played at an event in Sarawak.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department D5 (prosecution and legal division) principal assistant director SAC Mior Faridalatrash Wahid said the process of recording the statements from all suspects, aged 34 to 64, was carried out by the Sarawak Contingent’s Criminal Investigation Department.

“The investigation of the case, under Section 8 (3) of the National Anthem Act 1968, has been completed.

“The investigation paper on this case has been submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP)’s office for further action,” he said at a press conference in Bukit Aman today.

Asked why the individuals did not show any respect to the national anthem Negaraku, he said based on the evidence, they acted as such as a sign of protest.

“The police investigation does not take into account any of the reasons because the law has established that if the national anthem Negaraku is played, Malaysians should pay their respects and stand up,” he said.

According to a report in a local portal, the action by the individuals who were believed to be members of the Sarawak for Sarawakians (S4S) group was a show of protest over the federal government allegedly unfulfilled promises to the state.

The 22-second video was believed to have been recorded at a dinner event last week before it was uploaded on to Facebook and shared on more than 4,000 accounts.

Meanwhile, commenting on a claim that a school in Penang barred Muslim prayer during a recent award ceremony, he said the police would call nine more individuals to facilitate the investigation.

“The police received 10 police reports and have recorded statements from five individuals including the parents who attended the event,” he said.

On September 27, several individuals who attended the awards ceremony at the Methodist Girls’ School in Penang claimed that the Muslim prayer was not allowed at the function. But there was a Christian prayer. — Bernama