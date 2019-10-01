Sarawak govt to focus on four sectors under 12MP, says Abang Johari

Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said Sarawak government will focus on four sectors under the 12th Malaysia Plan. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Oct 1 — The Sarawak government will focus on four sectors under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) with the tourism sector receiving high allocation under the digital economy policy.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said other sectors of priority are development of modern agricultural industry, education and infrastructure development.

“Infrastructure, such as roads, water supply and bridges will continued to be built,” he said in a leader with people session in Mukah which was aired live via social media by Sarawak Public Communication Unit tonight.

He said towards optimising each plan under the digital economy, the government is also working towards providing 5G internet network.

He is confident Sarawak will achieve the objective of the most advanced state in Malaysia by 2030. — Bernama