Cops nab Standard Chartered KL Marathon hit-and-run driver, tests positive for drugs

PETALING JAYA, Sept 30 — Police have arrested the driver who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run that left two runners injured during the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon 2019 yesterday.

Selangor Traffic Enforcement and Investigations Department chief Superintendent Azman Shariat said a team of traffic policemen managed to successfully track down the vehicle involved in the incident to Jalan Taman Emas, Kepong around 11.10pm yesterday.

He said a 25-year old unemployed woman wanted by police was subsequently detained and her vehicle was confiscated at the location.

“Following the arrest, the suspect was brought to the Ampang Jaya police headquarters for further investigations,” he said.

During the arrest, police also discovered six foils of Eramin 5 pills, or the ecstasy replacement also called “Happy 5”, belonging to the suspect. A urine test conducted on the suspect turned out positive for methamphetamine.

For this, the suspect will also be investigated under Section 39A(1) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act for drug related offences.

“A blood specimen will also be obtained from the suspect at Hospital Ampang for analysis by the Chemistry Department,” Azman added.

Further checks revealed that the suspect has no prior convictions, but one outstanding traffic summons for being involved in a traffic collision.

Yesterday, police said checks showed that the owner of the car involved in the hit-and-run had rented the vehicle from a rental company.

Following that, Azman said the car rental company has since lodged a police report over the incident and confirmed the suspect had rented a white Honda City that crashed into the runners.

The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) for reckless and dangerous driving.

During the incident on September 29, two marathon runners were injured after a car ploughed through safety barriers before hitting them along the Kuala Lumpur Middle Ring Road (MRR2) heading towards Gombak.

One of the victims suffered injuries in the leg and while another suffered a cracked hip bone.

Both male victims were sent to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for medical treatment.

The KL Marathon is an annual event held since 1989. More than 30,000 people took part in this year’s event, together with about 1,900 running tourists from 73 countries.