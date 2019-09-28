FT Ministry says no objection to higher price offer for Kampung Baru land

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said that he would ensure FT and the Kampung Baru Development Corporation would give their full co-operation to enable MMCC to buy the land from the Kampung Baru residents. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 28 — The Federal Territories (FT) Ministry said it is open and has no objection to any quarter offering a higher price for the land in Kampung Baru so long as the condition that the land belongs to the Malays is complied with.

Its minister Khalid Abdul Samad said he lauded the view of the secretary-general of the Malaysian Malay Chambers of Commerce (MMCC) Amirhamzah Karim that the apt price for land in Kampung Baru was RM2,000 per square foot and not RM850 as offered by FT.

‘‘I hope the view is the collective outlook of MMCC and based on professional evaluations. In this regard, I welcome it if MMCC would endeavour so that the Kampung Baru land is bought at RM2,000 a square foot (as it had said).

‘‘I am confident that MMCC can get the financial support needed to make the purchase successful, based on the professional evaluations,’’ he said in a statement here today.

Khalid said that he would ensure FT and the Kampung Baru Development Corporation would give their full co-operation to enable MMCC to buy the land of the Kampung Baru residents at RM2,000 per square foot if MMCC agreed to buy the land at the price it offered.

‘‘I am confident that the aspiration of MMCC will receive the full co-operation from the owners and next-of-kin of the land in Kampung Baru,’’ he added. — Bernama