Haze situation improves in the country

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 ― The haze situation has improved in almost all areas by midnight from yesterday evening with the Air Pollutant Index (API) readings showing a declining trend.

However, in Sri Aman, Sarawak, the API was still at hazardous level despite recording a decline from 405 at 7pm last to 379, as of 11pm yesterday.

According to the Malaysian Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) portal, only Kuching had an API still at the very unhealthy level, at 212 at 11pm yesterday, from 226 earlier.

An API reading of between zero and 50 indicates good air quality; 51 and 100, moderate; 101 and 200, unhealthy; 201 and 300, very unhealthy and 300 and above, hazardous.

