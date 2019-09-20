Anwar's aides claim they have not been issued summonses over civil suits

Farhash Wafa Salvador (pic) says he is yet to be served with any summons over a suit for assault and defamation by Muhammed Yusoff Rawther. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Two of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's aides have not received any court summonses over a suit for assault and defamation by Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, who is the grandson of late prominent consumer advocate SM Mohammed Idris.

Anwar's political secretary Farhash Wafa Salvador and his press secretary Tunku Nashrul Tunku Abaidah said in a statement that they have not received any summonses pertaining to the matter.

“I refer to the news portal report of a civil suit filed against me by Muhammad Yusof Rawther, accusing me of inflicting injury to him. I have yet to be served with any summons pertaining to the alleged claim.

“Therefore, I reserve any comments in relation to the matter at this moment. I hope the media will be fair in their reports and respect the due process of law,” said Farhash.

“I refer to the news portal report of a civil suit filed against by Muhammad Yusof Rawther, accusing me of making defamatory remarks. Until now I have yet to be served with any summons pertaining to the alleged claim.

“Therefore, I reserve any comments at this moment,” said Tunku Nashrul whose words were nearly verbatim to Farhash.

Yesterday it was reported that the 26-year-old Muhammed Yusof had filed his action at the Sessions Court in Shah Alam, accusing Farhash of inflicting injuries upon by punching him repeatedly without provocation at Anwar’s office in Bukit Gasing here in May.

He is suing Tunku Nashrul over several media statements where Anwar's press secretary had allegedly defamed him by accusing him of having a drug addiction and denying that the assault took place.