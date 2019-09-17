Gobind: Instill patriotism, reject incitement, slander and corruption to foster unity among all Malaysians

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo says the government hopes to instill a love for the country among the people and to inculcate the spirit of togetherness and unity among all Malaysians. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Sept 17 ― Malaysians must instil the spirit of patriotism and reject all elements of incitement, slander and corruption that can disrupt national harmony, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said.

He said in line with the theme of this year’s Malaysia Day celebration, “Sayangi Malaysiaku: Malaysia Bersih (Love Our Malaysia: A Clean Malaysia)”, the government hoped to instill a love for the country among the people and to inculcate the spirit of togetherness and unity among all Malaysians.

“We must maintain the harmony and unity that have long been fostered since Independence.

“We should appreciate the sacrifices that have been made by past freedom fighters and their efforts in building a nation that is economically and socially successful,” he said in a video clip that was screened for the 2019 Malaysia Day celebration held at Stadium Perpaduan, Petra Jaya here last night.

He said the principles of the Rukun Negara, which embodied noble values based on peace, prosperity, unity, loyalty to the king and country, tolerance for one another and patriotism, called for the people to live together in harmony.

“With the new government administration and strong efforts by the people, Malaysia will continue to prosper towards becoming a high income country,” he said.

Gobind Singh also hoped that the spirit of celebrating National Day and Malaysia Day would foster greater unity among the people of all races.

“Together, let us forge ahead towards a progressive and prosperous country,” he added.

The Malaysia Day celebration, officiated by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, is being held for the first time in Sarawak since Pakatan Harapan took over the federal government.

Also present at the event were the Yang Dipertua Negri of Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife, Toh Puan Ragad Kurdi Taib. ― Bernama