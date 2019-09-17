Cops deny involvement of fourth individual in Batu Arang shooting incident

Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said investigations at the scene found only three suspects believed to be involved in robbery cases around Rawang, Batu Arang and Kundang. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — The police have denied allegations that a woman was also present in a Volkswagen Polo car in which three men were shot dead in a shooting incident at Batu Arang, near Rawang, on Saturday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said investigations at the scene found only three suspects believed to be involved in robbery cases around Rawang, Batu Arang and Kundang.

“I would like to stress that there was no woman with the three men who were shot dead, and we (the police) only retaliated after the suspects opened fire against the police first,” he said when contacted.

He said this in response to allegations by one of the family members of the suspects killed in the incident that the authorities did not wish to disclose information about the suspect’s wife who was with him at the time of the incident, and has remained missing until now.

Noor Azam said if the family members lodged a report of the missing woman, the police would conduct an investigation into the matter.

Earlier, family members of the three men lodged a report with the Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) requesting a full investigation be done into the incident.

Meanwhile, Suhakam Commissioner Jerald Joseph said they would investigate whether there was abuse of power involved on the part of the police, or if there was any violation of standard operating procedures during the incident.

“Suhakam will meet with the Selangor Police Chief and investigating officers to get the details of the case,” he said.

On Saturday, Noor Azam was reported to have said three men suspected to be involved in robbery cases were killed in a shootout with the police, with two semi-automatic handguns, three machetes and three face masks recovered at the scene. — Bernama