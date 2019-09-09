Pakatan initiative provides RM1.6m for women’s development in N. Sembilan

SEREMBAN, Sept 9 — Power House Wanita Gemilang (PH Gem), an initiative of Negri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan, has a fund of RM1.6 million to be used for programmes to empower and develop women in the state.

Announcing this today, state Women’s Affairs, Family and Welfare Committee chairman Nicole Tan Lee Koon said all programmes under the initiative were run by women, while the content of all funded programmes were required to relate to one of the following fields — education, health, environment, economy and welfare.

Explaining that the initiative aims to produce more skilled women, Tan said, “We must use this fund to ensure that women are given the opportunities to compete. We also hope that through this, women will be given bigger roles”.

She said this at the closing of a baking programme funded by PH Gem and organised by women’s organisation, Pertubuhan Wanita Berdaya Negeri Sembilan in Taman Delima, Rantau near here, with foundation chairman and Rembau PKR Wanita chief A. Bathmavathy and Rembau PKR chief R. Tanggam, also present.

During the ceremony, 16 women received certificates for successfully completing the programme.

There were allocations under the fund to be made use of by all state elected representatives, with Seremban, Kuala Pilah and Tampin chosen as pilot districts, before the fund is expanded to other districts, Tan said, urging individuals and non-governmental organisations interested in applying to the fund, to meet with her. — Bernama