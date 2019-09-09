Jakim urges all mosques across Malaysia to pray for rain

People fish on a hazy day in Nortport Klang September 9, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — All mosques across the country have been called upon to hold ‘Solat Istisqa’ (prayers for rain) to ease the haze which has affected several parts of the country.

Director-general of Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) Datuk Mohamad Nordin Ibrahim, in making that call, said Jakim had also sought the cooperation from the state Islamic religious authorities for the purpose.

“Jakim is seeking cooperation from all state Islamic religious departments across the country to ask all mosques under their purview to hold Solat Istisqa,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohamad Nordin said three mosques under Jakim, namely Masjid Negara (National Mosque) in the city, as well as Putra Mosque and Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque in Putrajaya, would be holding Solat Istisqa after Isyak prayers tonight. All Muslims are invited to join.

According to Mohamad Nordin, the call for the Solat Istisqa was recommended by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma). — Bernama