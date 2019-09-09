Children as young as 10 seeking help for depression, says Befrienders

Befrienders Kuala Lumpur executive director Kenny Lim said this pattern highlighted a bigger problem affecting many kids and teenagers today. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — A local not-for-profit organisation that operates a 24-hour helpline said children as young as 10 have reached out to them by email.

Befrienders Kuala Lumpur executive director Kenny Lim said these emails highlighted a bigger problem affecting many kids and teenagers today.

“In the emails, these children say they have no problems in terms of material aspects, but more of a case of lack of love from parents. It may be an isolated case, but in my opinion, this is the major problem for many of our kids and teenagers today,” Lim said in a report by The Malaysian Insight.

“If this continues, they may commit suicide. Same for the 13-year-old pupil recently. We know he had problems with school tasks, but one factor can’t lead you to take your own life.

“There must be several factors, and 80 per cent of those who committed suicide already showed the tendency in the early stages of their lives, but people around them failed to notice it.”

Lim said Befrienders started getting complaints from youth last year and has been handling more cases since then.

“From 30,075 calls (in 2018), 66.2 per cent were female, 31.7 per cent male and 2.1 per cent not known. Teenagers are the most vulnerable group in terms of suicide.

“A majority of them have problems with their family. They don’t get attention, and that is the main reason for their depression.

“Maybe for some, this is a small problem, but we don’t know how important that is for them,” said Lim, who has been volunteering at Befrienders for 21 years.

Nearly 80 per cent of those seeking help called, while the rest sent emails and visited its office in Petaling Jaya, added Lim.