Two Indian nationals detained over murder of couple found in suitcase

Police believed an argument broke out between Tan Siew Mee and her two tenants after she found out about her husband’s murder, which ended in the two men killing her. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, Aug 30 — Police have detained two Indian nationals in connection with the murder of a married couple whose bodies were found stuffed in separate suitcases and dumped at two different locations.

The wife’s body, which was stuffed in a brown luggage bag, was found in a drain in Persiaran Kuala Selangor, Section 27 here last Monday by two telecommunication company employees who were inspecting underground cable works at about 5.30 am.

Her husband’s body, also stuffed in a suitcase, was found near the Alam Megah LRT station yesterday.

The woman was identified as Tan Siew Mee, 52, while her husband, Lim Ah Kee, 79.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said the suspects, aged 19 and 24 who were security guards of a shopping centre, were arrested in Subang Jaya and Kota Kemuning yesterday.

Preliminary investigations found that the couple was murdered between midnight last Friday and early Saturday morning at a condominium unit which was rented by the couple in Subang Jaya.

“The suspects, who are siblings, are renting a room at the condominium unit since six months ago. The male victim was believed to have been murdered in the living room of the condominium at about 10pm on Friday, and the wife only knew about it when she returned home about 2 am,” he told a media conference here today.

Baharudin said police believed an argument broke out between Tan and her two tenants after she found out about her husband’s murder, which ended in the two men killing her.

The suspects then took the suitcases which were stuffed with the couple’s bodies on a motorcycle and dumped them into a drain, but at separate locations, in Section 27.

“The police have found the knife, believed to be used in the murder,” he said, adding that the two suspects would be in remand for a week from today to facilitate investigation.

On the bodies of the couple, he said, there were at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang and have yet to be claimed by relatives. — Bernama